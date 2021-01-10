How to blast open a heart, in a quiet way

In a quest to find more joy in the tedious rhythm of life as a new mother, Samantha Reynolds vowed to write a poem every day to train herself to observe the world around her. That was 10 years ago, and @bentlily never stopped.

Last week, her instagram poem, blasted a little moment of joy into my morning. I wanted to share it here, as a reminder that the tiniest gestures of noticing, of paying attention to each other, of attending to each other – even from behind a mask, or from beneath all the burdens of your day or life right now – can cause chest-bloom, that marvellous feeling of heart-opening-up that arises from being truly seen… that feeling that all life must get when the sunlight hits it. Warm, tingly, alive.

HE RECOGNIZED MY HANDS

I came back to the grocery store

a few hours later

to get some extra things,

wearing a jacket this time

because it was colder

and my hair in a bun

because I was done with work for the day.

And yet he recognized me,

the cashier.

“You were here earlier,” he said,

in the friendly way a person

would comment to a stranger

about unusual weather.

I asked him,

from behind my mask,

if he had developed a sharper memory

for people’s eyes,

since they’re all he sees.

“No, it’s their hands,” he said.

“You place your groceries

down so peacefully.”

And what I wanted to say

was how did you blast open my heart

in such a quiet way.

But I just smiled

behind my mask,

and said “thank you,”

aching to know

how my hands looked now

that they felt

so seen.

~ bentlily