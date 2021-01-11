Free Resilience workshop at Library with Blair Kaplan Venables, Thursday, 7pm

That thing you’re looking for, in response to Thursday’s extension of the public health orders that we’ve been under since November, and to all the emotions so well captured by GD Maxwell in his Pique column last week ? It might be resilience.

Blair Kaplan Venables knows something about it. She’s been through some ups and downs, and was inspired to launch an online community called the “I Am Resilient Project” to help people realize they’re not alone.

On Thursday, Blair is offering a free workshop through the Pemberton and District Public Library, at 7pm, via Zoom, on building resiliency. Register for the link at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpdu6qqD4qHtwmtROmEebxBya4hhKj9cxO?fbclid=IwAR1pSsWw9Sk24iJ9UkuWMPhGCLauLypqOXRx6HrdEFMStIbZRArZxfEcDrY

Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7 PM PST – 8 PM PST

Price: Free ·

Duration: 1 hrPublic ·

Join us on Thursday, January 14th, 2021 at 7 pm for a special workshop on building resiliency with local author and entrepreneur Blair Kaplan Venables.

We all have the ability to be resilient. Resilience is like an invisible muscle that is woven through every fiber of our being, and it requires exercise to strengthen and grow. During this workshop with Blair you will learn five effective ways to strengthen your resilience muscle and be even more prepared to overcome life’s challenges.



Blair Kaplan Venables is an expert in social media marketing and the president of Blair Kaplan Communications, a British Columbia-based PR agency. As a pioneer in the industry, she brings more than a decade of experience to her clients, which include global wellness, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Blair has helped her customers grow their followers into the tens of thousands in just one month, win integrative marketing awards and more. She has spoken on national stages and her expertise has been featured in media outlets including CBC Radio and Thrive Global. Blair is also the author of Pulsing Through My Veins: Raw and Real Stories from an Entrepreneur, which came out in the summer. When she’s not working on the board for her local chamber of commerce, you can find Blair growing the “I Am Resilient Project,” an online community where users share their stories of overcoming life’s most difficult moments.