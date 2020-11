Female Northern Harrier. Photo by John Tschopp

Shares John Tschopp, “It’s that time of the year, when the migrants show up in the valley on their way South. Among them are quite a few raptors. Ducks can be found in the wet spots by the hundreds. Trumpeter Swans found Mckenzie Lake again. On open fields we can find Red-tailed Hawks, Rough-legged Hawks, Northern Harrier, maybe some Kestrels. I finally caught up to a male Northern Harrier. They are very shy. I’m still waiting for the Short-eared Owls to stop by. Happy birding!”

Male Northern Harrier. Photo by John Tschopp