There’s a new restaurant in town!

It’s a good time to support local businesses, and happily, we live in a great location for it… with so many wonderful independent offerings.
On Friday, the Hwy Cafe in the Industrial Park opened with their soft launch. Have you been by?
They are located right behind Big Al’s Car Wash on Industrial Way. Open 7am to 4pm. A plant-based menu.
Follow them on instagram @thehwycafe and on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/thehwycafe/
Hi! 👋 We’re Leo + Laura – the dynamic duo behind The Hwy. Café. We are so excited for the opportunity to open Pemberton’s first all plant-based café 🌱 We’ve both been plant-based for 5+ years and are looking forward to sharing delicious food with you all. There will be something on the menu for everyone and can’t wait to see you all soon! 🤗 and a very special thank you to @artbykeita for the amazing art work and paintings 💚