There’s a new restaurant in town!

It’s a good time to support local businesses, and happily, we live in a great location for it… with so many wonderful independent offerings.

On Friday, the Hwy Cafe in the Industrial Park opened with their soft launch. Have you been by?

They are located right behind Big Al’s Car Wash on Industrial Way. Open 7am to 4pm. A plant-based menu.

Follow them on instagram @thehwycafe and on Facebook for updates: https://www.facebook.com/thehwycafe/