Burning restrictions prohibit bonfires, fireworks, big burns. Campfires are still okay, so please be super super careful

via Village of Pemberton

Open fire, grass burning, or big slash piles are all banned, as of Friday July 24, in the Coastal Fire Centre.

Pemberton Fire Rescue offers advice to make sure campfires (which must be under half a metre in size – height and width) don’t get out of control.

We’re all pretty much operating at capacity these days – be that emotionally, financially, or in terms of our systems, structures and resources… so let’s do our best not to create more problems! As good as it can feel to burn off steam, or make summer feel real by having a little campfire, take responsibility, and make sure you can stick your bare hand in your dead fire, to be sure it’s actually out.

