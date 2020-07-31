A 3 course zucchini feast: three recipes, using up all your courgettes

I am not a cook worth bragging about, but every now and then, I put something on the table in front of my family that I feel really proud of. Doesn’t necessarily mean that they eat it. But this really easy Zucchini Potato casserole is one of them– because I can literally make it out of my garden, with four basic ingredients – onions, potatoes, zucchinis and tomatoes. That’s it. It’s so simple. It’s also great cold, as leftovers for lunch the next day. If there’s any left.

IMG_1410

Screen Shot 2020-07-27 at 2.03.44 PM

As I was thinking about sharing it here (after all, the single most popular post from the 10+ year history of the Wellness Almanac is, weirdly, the first post, a recipe shared from Whitewater Cooks, for lemony lentil soup), Karen Tomlinson (one of Pemberton’s favourite volunteers according to this year’s Best of!) was sharing some of her tips on how to celebrate (rather than curse) the prolific growing ability of the zucchini. Thanks to Karen Tomlinson for raiding her recipe collection, and sharing these, and the photos.

So, together, we present a virtual feast – a 3 course meal celebrating the zucchini, starting with stuffed blossoms and finishing with a zucchini loaf!

109126302_3161045763978351_2123319477582975279_o

 

109828372_3163575650392029_1165222880352952859_n115851847_3163569910392603_3587030553626740532_n

 

 

karen's chocolate zuchini loaf

