Online gardening courses to help aspiring growers who might identify as brown thumbs

If this is you:

you might find some of these online seminars on gardening helpful.

Thursday and Friday June 4 and 5: How to Start Growing Your Own Medicine (growing herbs), FREE, from Learning Herbs. *Various times. Register in advance

“There is no such thing as a brown thumb – just a gardener who needs a lesson.” Sue Kusch

In these uncertain times, many of us want to become more self-sufficient and save money by growing our own herbs and vegetables. This isn’t the first time we’ve headed to the garden in droves. During World War II, thousands of people planted victory gardens to feed their families and communities. I recently read an article about those victory gardens and I was surprised to find out that many of those gardens actually failed. While there was a lot of enthusiasm for gardening and a lot of seeds were distributed, many people simply didn’t know how to grow a successful garden. Sadly, many new and enthusiastic gardeners are probably going to be disappointed this year. I’ve been gardening for almost a decade now and I know how painful it is to fail, to watch my hopes of a lush harvest wither alongside the plants. Here’s the thing: gardening isn’t hard. However, there’s more to gardening than simply sticking a seed (or plant) into the ground.

Wednesday June 10: Online Vegetable Gardening for Beginners hosted by UBC Farm Centre for Sustainable Food Systems, 5:30 – 7:30 ($15)

Romaine calm, UBC Farm is back with another community workshop!

Always wanted to learn how to grow your food but don’t know where to start? Have you tried but been met with frustration? This beginners-level gardening workshop will go over all the basics you need to know to start growing your own organic vegetables: Soil care basics, planting (from seed and transplanting), watering, fertility, harvesting, plant health, troubleshooting, and information about the most common vegetable plant families and what they need to thrive.

Please note that advance registration is required for this workshop. To learn more and register, visit:

https://ubcfarm.ubc.ca/workshops/