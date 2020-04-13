TED talk given by Pemberton’s Nicola Jones is now live!

If you’re looking for good educational content for your new homeschooling curriculum, local celebrity news, or reassurance that some good comes out of every challenge, I offer you this! Nicola Jones’ TED talk!

Screen Shot 2020-03-30 at 1.01.48 PM

Her talk, on ocean noise pollution, was presented at the end of last year and is now online. I can’t help but hope that our “pandemic pause” has also quieted all that ocean traffic, and the whales are loving it.

The ocean is a naturally noisy place full of singing whales, grunting fish, snapping shrimp, cracking ice, wind and rain. But human-made sounds — from ship engines to oil drilling — have become an acute threat to marine life, says science journalist Nicola Jones. Watch (and listen) as she discusses the strange things that happen to underwater creatures in the face of ocean noise pollution — and shares straightforward ways we can dial down the sound to see almost immediate impacts.

<div style=”max-width:854px”><div style=”position:relative;height:0;padding-bottom:56.25%”>https://embed.ted.com/talks/lang/en/nicola_jones_the_dangers_of_a_noisy_ocean_and_how_we_can_quiet_it_down</div></div>

Published by Lisa Richardson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s