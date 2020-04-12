Shifting from below the line to above the line is just a tiny baby step (and a big dose of self-kindness.)

He also shared something that I thought was really interesting, about the power of language. This is not a war. War, defence, battle, domination: this is the language we know. This is the language that governments use, to rally the populace. This is the language we use, when we confront big life challenges, like cancer, or depression – we’re going to battle, and we’re gonna win or lose. But that’s not fair, or true, to the experience. And we’re not at war now. He shared a post that had come up on his social feeds, of a French doctor, who said, “We are not at war and we don’t have to be. There’s no need to import the idea of struggle, in order for this to be effective. The ambition of being in service to life, is enough. There is no enemy. There is another living organism in full migratory flow, and we must self isolate so that our respective currents do not class too much.”

You might have seen these language re-frames, but I think it’s helpful to spin things towards the positive and empowering… Like the reframe that Dr Bonnie Henry recently offered, this isn’t social distancing. It’s physical distancing. Keep your bodies apart from each other, but you can still be social beings, from that distance.