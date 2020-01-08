Sign up for the Library’s newsletter

This post, featuring “what’s happening at the library this month” could be pages long…

I mean, you’d think the people in charge would just be sitting around reading books… but NO! They’re organizing and hosting all kinds of rad community offerings.

They are starting 2020 off with some big events! Author readings, two movie presentations, our Annual General Meeting (AGM) and much more! Everyone is welcome to attend and all events are FREE, however registration is required for special events due to limited seating.

Save yourself the risk of FOMO or actually missing out and sign up for their new newsletter! New! Straight to your inbox!

https://libraries.us18.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=4edac3be9c878a1154cb6b757&id=025ac38fc8

In 2019, the Library had over 88,000 visits and over 82,000 items were borrowed! Not bad for a community of 5707 people.

I loved peeking through the top 10 most borrowed lists from 2019… I borrowed 4 of the popular non fiction titles, but only read two of them. (Am compulsively overestimating my ability to consume books…) #6 and #10 and LOVED them.

Have also read most of the top 10 Children’s Picture books!

Sign up for the newsletter and see which were the most popular adult movies loaned out last year, too.

Adult Non-fiction

1. How to Talk so Little Kids Will Listen: A Survival Guide to Life With Children Ages 2-7 – Joanna Faber

2. The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary, Sixth Edition. – Merrim-Webster

3. You Are a Badass : How to Stop Doubting Your Greatness and Start Living an Awesome Life – Jen Sincero

4. How to change your mind : what the new science of psychedelics teaches us about consciousness, dying, addiction, depression, and transcendence – Michael Pollan

5. Thanks for the feedback : the science and art of receiving feedback well : (even when it is off-base, unfair, poorly delivered, and frankly, you’re not in the mood) – Douglas Stone

6. Dare to Lead: Brave work, tough conversations, whole hearts – Brene Brown

7. Nourish : the paleo healing cookbook : easy yet flavorful recipes that fight autoimmune illnesses, from Celiac disease and arthritis, to multiple sclerosis and more – Rachel Bryant

8. Whole bowls : complete gluten-free and vegetarian meals to power your day – Allison Day

9. Sapiens : a brief history of humankind – Yuval N. Harari

10. I Am, I Am, I Am: Seventeen brushes with death: a memoir – Maggie O’Farrell

Children’s Picture Books

1. Peppa Goes to the Zoo–

2. Hooray for Fish – Lucy Cousins

3. That’s Not My Train: Its Wheels Are Too Squashy – Fiona Watts

4. Don’t Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late – Mo Willems

5. My First Book of Girl Power

6. Labyrinth: Find Your Way Through 14 Magical Mazes – Theo Guignard

7. The Digger and the Flower – Joseph Kuefler

8. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime – Alice Schertle

9. Mad, Mad Bear! – Kimberley Gee

10. Giraffe Problems – John Jory