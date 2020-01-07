The secret is: you just start

View this post on Instagram
@cristinagareau and I were talking about the moment we pulled the pin on our previous life, turned the ignition, and drove towards our dreams. Where did we find the confidence to really go for it? Maybe it was our experience, and relevant skills, but maybe it was our ignorance. I think I got myself out the door on both; trusting that I could overcome the challenges I was ignorant about. In most Q and A sessions, people will ask questions that point towards this moment, and the fear that surrounds it. The fear associated with chasing ambition. Here is a checklist to complete prior to getting out the door. Are you: scared – intimidated – uncertain about the scope of your undertaking? If you answered yes to one or all of them, then chances are you're ready to start trying. Then, en route, find mentors, learn skills, and find out how big this undertaking really is. The secret is you don't get clarity and perfect confidence before you start. You just start. Today you're ready to take on your ambition. Photo of @codytownsend in Alaska.
This is worth sharing for the photo alone. Reuben Krabbe is one of the best outdoor photographers out right now. The way he challenges himself creatively blows my mind. But I love this particular tidbit, shared via his instagram account, on Monday 6 January, as many of us were getting back to work, to school, to a routine.
What have you been dreaming of, and putting to the side, for want of knowing how to get started?
Could you just start it?
because this: “the secret is you don’t get clarity and perfect confidence before you start.”
YOU JUST START.
Go dream beautiful dreams, and make them real.