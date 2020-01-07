The secret is: you just start

This is worth sharing for the photo alone. Reuben Krabbe is one of the best outdoor photographers out right now. The way he challenges himself creatively blows my mind. But I love this particular tidbit, shared via his instagram account, on Monday 6 January, as many of us were getting back to work, to school, to a routine.

What have you been dreaming of, and putting to the side, for want of knowing how to get started?

Could you just start it?

because this: “the secret is you don’t get clarity and perfect confidence before you start.”

YOU JUST START.

Go dream beautiful dreams, and make them real.