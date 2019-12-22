With Gingerbread Project on hiatus, Pemberton Food Bank is short $15,000 in holiday donations

The Pique reports this week that the iconic Pemberton Gingerbread Project, a contest and auction that sees local businesses, organizations and gingerbread wizards craft the most incredible gingerbread creations, is on hiatus. The annual Christmas event generated serious inspiration for my home’s gingerbread making team, and up to $15,000 in donations to the Pemberton Food Bank.

A new home or organizer could take the torch next year, but in the meantime, the Food Bank would welcome your Christmas spirit.

It is currently seeking protein-rich foods (think peanut butter) and easy-to-eat foods for children, such as granola.

SSCS offers an emergency food bank, with the public invited to contact Seitz at (604) 907 2014 or loralee.seitz@sscs.ca.

The public can donate to SSCS online at sscs.ca/programs/pemberton-food-bank.

The Pemberton Food Bank is open twice a month from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at 1347 Aster St. Upcoming dates are Dec. 16, 30 and Jan. 13 and 27.

via https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/pemberton-food-bank-seeks-donations-in-absence-of-annual-fundraiser/Content?oid=14777081