Kwísteqw7am Woman

Most of my writing has a nature theme to it. I think that’s how I’ve been able to live such a full life. I’ve certainly faced my challenges, and there are many times I fall into that dreamless void where I numb myself and try to forget the trauma I’ve experienced and the hate towards the systems that imposed those traumas on me. But I always come back. I come back when I remember who I am, and who I am meant to become. I am a young woman, with many supporters, and protectors. I have an army of ancestors behind me, who will guide me, and takes my tears away if I just remember that they are there, and remember what they fought for, even through the challenges and injustices that they faced. I am a child of the moon. I am made of water, and star dust, and the blood of my ancestors. My spirit is connected to something beautiful, and powerful. That’s what this poem is about. I apologize I don’t always translate. In this poem the translations are all in their same lines. If you have the Lil’wat dictionary you can do the translation, and that way learn a bit of Ucwalmícwts.
Kwísteqw7am, he said “you’re emotional,
you’re like a waterfall,
and I just want to stand beneath you”
reflecting a summer sky blue
Wa kwis! when did I start pouring?
elders say it’s better to do it in the morning
then wash your away your tears
and let go of your fears
Tswaw̓cw, river woman going too fast
crazy to see how much time has passed
how far I am from home
without it, I feel so alone
It̓em, so I sing to my Ancestors
who, despite the oppressors
stayed strong, and they take my pain away
tell me they love me, and I’m going to be okay
Lil’watmc, protectors of the Land between three rivers
we women are the life givers
our spirits are angry at what is being done to tmicw,
we ucwalmicwa,
learned better from our grandmas and grandpas
Xexzúmal̓k, I’m now on a land with big waves
Far from my ancestors’ graves
But I can still feel them in the hawhawláncw
They love me, nxwezíl̓tem