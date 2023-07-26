Woodfibre LNG wants to change its permit so it can dump pollution into Howe Sound. Write a letter, won’t you?

The other day some wonderful young people offered me a freezie at the Smoke Bluffs parking lot in Squamish, as a lure to share what My Sea to Sky is up to, trying to protect the beautiful watershed of Átl’ḵa7tsem / Howe Sound from multinational frackers. I started following them on https://www.instagram.com/myseatosky/ because I’m so grateful for their energy and that even in the face of a massive disrespectful well-funded project to build an LNG facility in Squamish, they’re still fighting to protect what is beautiful and recently recovered in the region.

Most recently, Woodfibre LNG is trying to weaken the environmental regulations that apply to them, related to underwater noise, water quality, and sediment quality to avoid responsibility for its pollution.

This company already has a history of toxic spills, and was recently found to be non-compliant with the conditions of its environmental assessment certificate.

Please take a moment to send a letter to Minister Steven Guilbeault and call on him to hold Woodfibre LNG to the highest standards based on the latest science.

Personalized letters are much more impactful. Share why Átl’ḵa7tsem / Howe Sound is special to you.

You can go to https://myseatosky.org/take-action/dont-let-woodfibre-lng-pollute-atl-a7tsem-howe-sound/ and use their template as a base:

Dear Minister Guilbeault, I am writing to express my significant concern regarding the proposed changes to conditions 3.8 and 6.4 for the Woodfibre LNG export facility. As the final decision maker I expect you to base your decision on the latest science. I strongly urge you not to allow Woodfibre LNG to weaken these conditions, which I believe will greatly increase the adverse effects of the project in the Átl’ḵa7tsem / Howe Sound Biosphere Region. This is of vital importance, as Woodfibre LNG has recently applied for a permit from the BC Energy Regulator to discharge thousands of tonnes of effluent into Átl’ḵa7tsem / Howe Sound. Woodfibre LNG is owned by Sukanto Tanoto, a notorious billionaire from Indonesia whose companies have a history of tax evasion, profit shifting, human rights violations, animal rights violations, and environmental destruction. Is it any surprise that Woodfibre LNG is attempting to weaken environmental conditions and avoid responsibility for its pollution? This is unacceptable. Woodfibre LNG has already had a leachate spill in 2016. Earlier this year, Woodfibre LNG was issued a warning that the project is non-compliant with the Environmental Assessment Certificate notification and submission requirements, and twelve of its conditions. How can we trust that Woodfibre LNG will manage underwater noise and effluent discharge responsibly when the company already has a history of failing to comply with basic regulations? Átl’ḵa7tsem / Howe Sound is a remarkable success story of a fragile ecosystem that is now in recovery after a century of toxic pollution from industry. I’m worried that if you allow Woodfibre LNG to weaken the conditions of its environmental assessment certificate related to underwater noise, water quality, and sediment quality, that this will undermine decades of cleanup efforts by local community groups. Please reject the proposed changes to conditions 3.8 and 6.4 and continue to hold Woodfibre LNG to the highest standards. Átl’ḵa7tsem / Howe Sound is too precious to risk. Sincerely,