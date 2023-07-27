The Sea to Sky Health Vision Master Plan survey is still open, until July 31

If you have health care needs, or have recently supported someone through their health care needs, your insight is needed. What have you struggled with? What do you need? What does this community need, to better serve our growing population? What services need to be available locally?

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is beginning conversations with communities in the Sea to Sky corridor to help inform future health care planning.

The survey is an opportunity to share your input on:

Needs – health care services that you think there should be more of

– health care services that you think there should be more of Opportunities – health care services that are not there right now, but you think should be; and

– health care services that are not there right now, but you think should be; and Priorities – for health care services like long-term care (24-hour care for people with complex care needs who can no longer be cared for in their homes), hospital (acute) care, community health (care delivered outside of a hospital), public health (preventing disease and promoting health) and other care services in the Sea to Sky corridor.

Your input will help VCH understand community expectations, develop coordinated service plans and scope future infrastructure needs.

Your responses will also inform the development of the Sea to Sky Integrated High Level Master Plan.

The objective of the Master Plan is to create a roadmap for the future of the health care system, which will deliver culturally safe care and lead to the best health outcomes for the First Nations communities, residents and visitors in the Sea to Sky corridor. There will be opportunities to share your input throughout the three phases of engagement.

The survey will be available until July 31, 2023, and should take 10 to 15 minutes to complete. Thank you for your time – we sincerely appreciate your input.

https://engage.vch.ca/embeds/projects/34959/survey-tools/38902

Next Steps

Once the survey closes, all the input received will be summarized and considered as part of the clinical services planning for the Sea to Sky corridor.

In the fall of 2023, Phase 2 of engagement will commence, which will involve sharing what was heard and seeking input on the draft clinical services plan.

Phase 3 will follow after, and it will include engagement on site plans (infrastructure VCH needs to build to deliver clinical services).

VCH will be inviting those who filled in the survey to community engagement sessions in Phase 2 and Phase 3, to help identify what is important to residents and staff, our priorities for care and supports, and ultimately, what is needed for VCH to deliver best care possible in hospitals, community settings and long-term care sites.

VCH has expressed a commitment to ensuring a culturally safe health-care system for First Nations people, so this seems like an important opportunity for Indigenous community members to speak clearly about your experiences and needs.

Stay Tuned

Learn more about the Health Vision Sea to Sky engagement and ways to participate on Engage VCH. If you have questions or want more information about the Master Plan, please contacthealthvisionSTS@vch.ca