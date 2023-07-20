Lil’wat’s Chiefs and new Council will be inaugurated at a community celebration at Ullus, July 25, 6pm

Lil’wat Nation welcomes a new Chiefs and Council after Saturday’s election.

Congratulations to the community for having so many folk willing to stand up and offer their energy and service. I was inspired, too, by the speeches I read (the ones that were shared online, afterwards), and can’t help but wonder, what would it look like if Village of Pemberton or SLRD candidates (or provincial or federal) spoke from the same place – of humility and connection and placing themselves in a context of family and belonging.

Best wishes to the new Council.