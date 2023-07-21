Speĺkúmtn Community Forest launches its newsletter AND a project partnership fund with $329,000 to distribute

On the topic of newsletters (yesterday we shared that the SLRD has a new monthly email newsletter, and on Friday we encouraged y’all to sign up for the Pemberton & District Library monthly newsletter), Speĺkúmtn Community Forest has also issued a summer newsletter, which is the way to make sure we are defending ourselves in the smallest way from Rupert Murdoch, and Facebook and Twitter’s egomaniacal owners, and their ongoing assault on democracy by controlling all our access to information, and selling our attention spans to the highest bidder (whether they’re ethical or honest or fact-checked or not.)

So yes, it does make my inbox a little crowded. But the best way to engage in the world, is to engage in your corner of it. So sign up at the bottom of the page, and learn the incredible news that the community forest has $658,000 in profits to its shareholders, the Village of Pemberton and Lil’wat Nation.

https://www.spelkumtncf.com/news/summer-2023-newsletter

In addition, the SCF is proud to announce the creation of the Partnership Project Fund. The fund will be receiving $329,000 in this round of disbursement. The intention of the Partnership Project Fund is to support locally focused projects that align with the shared community values outlined in SCF’s management plan of environmental stewardship, reconciliation, and relationship building.

Development of policy around project selection and implementation will be one of the primary tasks of Spel’kúmtn’s newly appointed Board of Directors.

According Líl’wat Nation CAO Kerry Mehaffey, “the intention of the Spel’kúmtn Community Forest was always to create direct benefit for the communities.This initial distribution demonstrates how collaboration can benefit both communities and we are extremely excited to see the Partnership Project Fund grow to create a larger scale legacy project.”