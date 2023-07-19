Sign up for the SLRD’s new newsletter

It’s not easy for the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District to keep people abreast of what’s happening in the region – it’s vast and diverse, when you consider that it includes everything from Britannia Beach, to Birken and Bralorne, so there’s been a tendency to let people come to it, to pursue what’s relevant to them…

But it can be hard to be that level of engaged as a citizen, where you’re checking websites and facebook updates and trying to be on top of breaking news. So often, we only get wind of things when it’s far too late to have a say.

So kudos to the regional district for their initiative, launched in the spring, to send out an email newsletter – the SLRD Update.

The newsletter will include highlights from the SLRD Board and Committee meetings, along with timely project and initiative updates and general news from the SLRD.

Additionally, the Regional District also launched the Get Involved SLRD online engagement platform, where residents will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of projects by offering feedback and input. The engagement opportunities will vary depending on the scope of each project, but the overall goal is to implement a system that facilitates engagement, in addition to sharing information, wherever possible.

Go to https://www.slrd.bc.ca/inside-slrd/spotlight/stay-connected-slrds-new-communications-engagement-tools to sign up, so you can skim for what’s relevant to you, right from your own phone.