🎥The Pemberton and District Community Centre is excited to be offering two outdoor movie nights!!

📽Bring your friends and family to the Community Barn and get comfortable!



Movies will start at 8pm.

July 21 – Super Mario Bros

August 11 – 10 Things I Hate About You

🎞Don’t forget to bring: bug spray, warm clothes, snacks, blankets and chairs.

This event is FREE! Come early to get yourself set up!