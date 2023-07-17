Tanina Williams kicks off the PYSA summer camp with her wisdom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pemberton Youth Soccer Association (@soccer.pembertonyouth) I have learned some amazing things from conversations and sharing circle classes with Tanina Williams, a wonderful teacher, Lil’wat knowledge keeper and consultant with amawilc, so I was utterly stoked to scroll through my instagram feed and stumble on an update from the Pemberton Youth Soccer Association (PYSA), sharing the way they kicked off their week long summer soccer camp.

That’s right, it wasn’t drills, a selection process, or a sizing-up-of-the-field, that launched summer camp, but a circle with Tanina sharing wisdom about team-mates and that saying sorry has no time limit.

Hope it unfolded as a fantastic week for all. There is another camp coming up in August 14-18 – check out https://pembertonsoccer.com if you’re interested and aged 8 to 13. Kudos to Pemberton Youth Soccer Association leadership, all the volunteers and coaches, for growing in this direction.

TOGETHER – “Lift each other up, encourage each other, be kind to yourself and others, no matter how much time has passes, saying sorry has no time limit, work together…” ⁠

These were just *some* of the words we heard this morning at the kick-off of PYSA Summer Camp. Tanina Williams joined us from Lil’wat, she shared stories with our coaches and players about working together as teammates, lifting each other up and getting past criticism by focusing on positive encouragement.⁠

This week at soccer camp, we will of course work on our soccer skills but we’ll do so much more – build on each other’s strengths and move forward united, together. ⁠

51 players are on the field this week from Lil’wat, PYSA, WYSC, SYSA, some new players to Pemberton, some Vancouver players. Fantastic to see this diversity and enthusiasm around our common love of the ‘beautiful game’ – soccer.