Heads-up… people might still be lining up for skiing but Mother’s Day is just around the corner

I heard that the line-up to go up Blackcomb on Monday, April 17, was all the way out to the liquor store… and certainly, the wintery conditions on Sunday, Whistler’s last day of ops, did nothing to scream “brunch” to me, but nevertheless, the calendar of events rolls on relentlessly disregarding climate and weather wobbles… and so, on May 14, in just a few weeks, we have the opportunity to celebrate your mother’s, your mother figures, your mothering, or any other reason you’d like to gather for brunch, and what better way to do it than in the hands of local chef and caterer, Steph, of a Chef’s Life, down at One Mile Lake. Al fresco. How lovely.

Published by Lisa Richardson

