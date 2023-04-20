If you subscribe to PORCA’s newsletter, this is what you’d know

PORCA Women’s Bike Club
We’re back. Bike Club is back. This year is our 11th Anniversary!What is PORCA Women’s Bike Club? Plainly speaking, Bike Club is a free weekly social ride on Wednesday nights.It’s a place to connect with a community, a place to make new friends, a place to challenge your skills or to just give yourself a break. It’s a welcoming space, an inclusive space, a supportive space. It’s a ride for all female-identifying people of all ability-levels.
How does it work?
👉 Make sure you have your required 2023 PORCA membership.
👉 Register for the entire Women’s Bike Club season. (This doesn’t mean you have to show up every time. It just lets us know you are a PORCA member, we can sign you in when you do come and we have the necessary information if there was an emergency.)
👉 Be sure to follow @porcabikes on Instagram for weekly ride info and you can catch all the action on our FB Page where rides are posted weekly by Tuesday mornings.
👉 Show up on Wednesdays ready to ride at the meeting location. This week we are meeting at 6:00 pm (ride starts at 6:10pm) at the field in front of the Pemberton Creek Community Garden (please do not block the pathway).
We have two ride options available this week:
#1 – Up S2S, Piece of Cake, Murse Made, Overhill Connector to descend Special K and Dog Beach Trailforks Route
#2 – Up S2S, Piece of Cake, Murse Made, Overhill Connector, News Flash, Bucket to descend Pioneer, Fizzy Pop, Dog Beach Trailforks Route
For complete information about PORCA Women’s Bike Club and to register for the season – please click on the button below.Women’s Bike Club – Info & RegisterTeen Girls on WheelsGirls on Wheels is back this Friday 🤘
This is our teen version of the PORCA Women’s Bike Club.
It is a free weekly social ride for Girls aged 12-18.
It’s a non-competitive, non-apologetic, non-coached ride for girls to get together, share knowledge, gain confidence, and support each other.
It’s a welcoming, inclusive and supportive space. It’s a ride for all female-identifying people of all ability levels.
Each ride will have a first aid trained, female, adult mentor to foster a safe, fun, and positive experience.
How does it work?
👉 Make sure you have your required 2023 PORCA membership (only $15 for youth under 19).
👉 Register for the entire Girls on Wheels season. (This doesn’t mean you have to show up every time. It just lets us know you are a PORCA member, we can sign you in when you do come and we have the necessary information if there was an emergency.)
👉 Be sure to follow @porcabikes and @beccabeats_ on Instagram for weekly ride info on Wednesdays and check out the schedule on our website.
👉 We want to know about you and your riding! Please fill out the form on our website link.
👉 Show up on Fridays ready to ride at the meeting location. This week we’ll be meeting at 4:15pm at the Makenzie FSR parking lot (small one) to ride Radio Tower and Crosstown Traffic. Trailforks Route.
For more information about the weekly rides and to register, click the button below.
We look forward to seeing you there!Teen Girls on Wheels – Info & RegisterEarth DayPORCA is pitching in – are you?
We are joining forces with the Village of Pemberton, Stewardship Pemberton Society, Pemberton Rotary Club and the Pemberton Canoe Association to celebrate Earth Day this Saturday, April 22.
PORCA will be meeting at the One Mile Lake Nature Centre at 10:30am to lead a group to clean up along the Friendship Trail between Harrow Rd. and Clover Rd. We will walk along the dyke and in behind Pemberton Valley Lodge to access the Friendship Trail safely. We will only clean what we can reach from the trail side, and not from the highway side. Garbage bags, gloves and a safety talk will be provided by the Village of Pemberton.
All volunteers are welcome to join the lunch at the Nature Centre starting at 12:30pm.
Can’t join on the Saturday? There are community clean-ups planned throughout the week that you can attend.
PORCA would like to thank the Village of Pemberton. Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, the Pemberton Rotary, and the Pemberton Lions Club for their support towards this event!30×30 Day Bike Challenge UpdateMid-April means that we’re halfway through our 30 x 30 challenge!! You guys crushed the first 2 weeks! We have less than 2 weeks left to go – you can do it!!!
Our first week’s winners were Ella Brynjolfson @kbrynjolfson and Kayleigh Raw @kayleighraw – congrats to you both!!
Week 2 winners were Holden Adams @bigcam and Simon Moffatt, @dirt_nap69 – nice work guys!!
🥳🥳🥳 and a bonus winner, because her bike stoke was just too cute – congrats to @mntmonkey ‘s daughter!!
A big big thank you to our prize sponsors:
@arbutusroutes
@containerbrewing
@staywildnaturalhealth
@ridewrap
@chromagbikes
@pembertonbagcompany
If you haven’t registered yet, you still can participate. All you need is something to pedal and a bit of persistence. Bike 30 min a day and win some sweet prizes!
Share your ride on social media for an added chance to win! Click the link below to register and for full event details.
This event is FREE with the purchase of your 2023 PORCA membership. Thank you to the BC Cycling Coalition that is supporting PORCA through its Community Cycling Grant.
📸 @duncangreynoldsRegister for 30×30 Day ChallengeToonie RidesToonies are back for 2023 🤘Our recurring programs are the heartbeat of our mountain bike community. The gatherings that bring friends together on a regular cadence. The social events that we look forward to as the weeks keep rolling. Toonie Rides are a tradition.We welcome all PORCA members to register to join a Toonie Ride on Pemberton’s best trails with a hand-picked course and après sponsored by our local businesses! 👉 The Bike Co. and Blackbird Bakery are kicking off our first ride on Tuesday, April 25th with a lap on Fat Tug. Sign in at the yellow gate at the top of Eagle Ridge Drive for 6 PM – ride starting at 6:30.
New for this year!
👉 Make sure you buy your Toonie Season Pass (only $2 per ride!) or you can purchase a drop-in registration for $5.
👉 Pre-Register online for each Toonie by 10am the day of the Ride.
👉 You will not be able to participate if you have not pre-registered by the cut off time.
We will have our merchandise available for sale at apres, cash or Square reader available 🤘
For more information, to view the Toonie Ride schedule and to register, please click on the button below. Toonie Ride Info and RegistrationPVTA SurveyThe Pemberton Valley Trails Association encompasses many trail user groups such mountain bikers, horse riders, moto users, paragliders, hikers, trail runners and in winter even cross country skiers. The PVTA is a volunteer run Organization with a part-time paid trail builder and part-time Executive Director. Please remember that as you fill out their survey and give them some props for the for what they have accomplished so far.
Mountain bikers represent the largest recreational user group and it is vitally important for us to give feedback to the PVTA that has a mandate to build, maintain, and advocate for trails for all user groups in Pemberton.
PORCA works to advocate for mountain bikers and mountain bike trails. We need to have a strong relationship with PVTA, as well as other stakeholders, local governments and Rights holders to have the best mountain bike community in BC.
Every PORCA membership includes a PVTA membership, so as members of the PVTA – let’s have our voice heard for mountain biking!
The PVTA has a Trail Use Survey out and now is your chance to let them know how you feel about mountain bike trails in Pemberton.Let them know what they are doing great!Let them know what needs improvement.Let them know your dreams for the trails in Pemberton. Click the link below and have your say!PVTA SURVEYPemberton Enduro UpdateFrom the madman, our President, and Pemberduro race director Ian Kruger:
“Less than two weeks! I hope you have been working on your smiles and hike-a-bike skills. Wanted to drop you a quick line with the barest of details. This year’s course brings the adventure. What it may lack in distance, it will make up in character-building opportunities. It’s a two sandwich kind of day and an extra pair of socks won’t hurt, maybe some snowshoes. More details next week!”
We are 12 days away from the BIG day! If you are registered – look out for a Rider Information email in the coming week. Remember – it’s a blind course but there are some details you will need to know. We will also post a link to this on our website when it is available.
WaItlisters – We have 120 people on our waitlist! We wish we could get you all in, but we can’t. We have seen some cancellations and there is movement so don’t lose hope, there is still a chance!
Look out for an email from our registration software Amilia – when you get that email you will have 24 hours to register. We would appreciate if you could respond by registering or skipping right away so we can quickly move through the list. Thank you!
PS – we are still looking for a few more timers and course marshals – if interested click on the Volunteer Form below in the Help Wanted section.Pemberton Enduro InformationHelp wantedPORCA needs Mountain Bike COACHES on Mondays after school, check out our JOBS page.PORCA needs VOLUNTEERS, check out our opportunities for 2023.New Mudguards!Big thanks to PORCA Dirctor Ming Sartee for designing our new mudguard! Can you spot your favourite trail?
It’s hard to think about, but rain is right around the corner, and you will need one of these to keep the mud outta your face. Limited availability, you can purchase PORCA merchandise by clicking on the button below.Merchandise
Thank you to all our Sponsors and especially our Double Black and Black Diamond Sponsors!Sponsor Opportunities
Ride with Us
Trail Maintenance and Community Programming are not possible without our members. Consider becoming a member or making a donation to support our initiatives.Become a Member
Make a Donation
Is this the first time you’re seeing this message? Hit subscribe to not miss another message from us:Subscribe
Do you know someone who would like to hear from us, too? Forward us along, we like connecting with new people:Forward to a Friend
About Pemberton Off-Road Cycling AssociationPemberton Off Road Cycling Association is a member-based non-profit organization dedicated to the development and celebration of mountain biking. Respectfully operating on the shared, unceded territory of Lil’wat Nation, PORCA values the time immemorial relationship Lil’wat7ul has with the land, and draws inspiration from their continuous stewardship of this land on which we all work, live, and play.
Copyright © 2023 PORCA, All rights reserved.