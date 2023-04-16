The social event of the season… now you know.

If this is you… (girl, or being of any gender, who really loves gardening, or is curious about gardening), then this event is for you.

This is a great place to get your seed potatoes, if you hope to plant any spuds this year. Please do not plant any potatoes that you do not acquire from local seed potato growers, here, in Pemberton. It’s actually against the law, and it’s also really bad form, because the seed potato industry here is precious and the integrity and virus-free nature of Pemberton-grown seed potatoes is of vital importance to the food security of the entire world, really. But most especially to the livelihood of many in this valley. If in doubt, ask. People will be glad for your question. Ask at the nursery, the hardware store, anywhere you find someone in plaid and work pants.

DO NOT PLANT BIG-BOX OR GARDEN CENTRE BOUGHT potatoes in Pemberton.

Pemberton seed potatoes, only!