Pemberton Secondary Theatre presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, select dates April 15-25

Pemberton Secondary School presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat: a sung-through musical with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the character of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis. Get your tickets to see the show in Pemberton (at the Community Church up the hill) at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/pemberton-location-pss-joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat-tickets-560816375877?fbclid=IwAR2df10etGt9IdKhyHqXyvGWwciQDjWZCXqQaChvx7_jgFBgpDTKTTkmppQ

or head in to Whistler to see the show at the Maury Young Arts Centre

Register on Eventbrite

