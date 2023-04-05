A poem for you

The other day, a writing friend read a new poem. I closed my eyes. The whole group closed our eyes, instinctively, and we breathed in and out, as she read the lines, and reminded us, how interconnected we and the trees are. I share it here with her permission, and in the spirit of that flow.

Ties of Blood

Bristol, England

The tree and I have an understanding.

Neither of us can live without the other.

I breathe in the tree’s buoyant blessing

from airstream to bloodstream, a constant flow.

Neither of us can live without the other.

At the doorway of each cell, the gift is greeted.

From bloodstream to airstream, a constant flow.

Breathing out, my blessing blows to the tree.

At the doorway of each cell, the gift is greeted.

The leaves open their doors to welcome my gift.

Breathing out, my blessing blows to the tree.

The tree, deeply rooted, holds me like a mother.

The leaves open their doors to welcome my gift.

When I am blown off course, uprooted,

the tree, deeply rooted, holds me like a mother.

Salutations between us flow back and forth.

When I am blown off course, uprooted,

I breathe in the tree’s buoyant blessing.

Salutations between us flow back and forth.

The tree and I have an understanding.

by Lisa Saffron