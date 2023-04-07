Nkwukwma Project Public Information meeting, April 20 6:30pm

On Thursday, April 20, the Nkwúkwma Project in Pemberton will host a Public Information Meeting
at the Pemberton Community Centre.

The preliminary Sub-Area Plan (Official Community Plan Amendment) was presented to the Village Committee of the Whole for the first time on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The project website has been updated to include the policy directions and schedules of the proposed Sub-Area Plan. This is the first step moving towards amending the Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw.

6:30 – 7:00pm

Open House-Project Background and Proposed Sub-Area Plan

7:00 – 7:15pm

Presentation from the Applicant of the Development Application

7:15 – 7:30pm

Presentation from the Village of Pemberton on the Purpose and Intent of the Sub-Area Plan/Official Community Plan Amendment

7:30 – 8:15pm

Breakout Group Discussions

8:15 – 8:30pm

Meeting Wrap-Up

