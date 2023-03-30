Don’t you just love months that are 30 days long?

Zoom in on that poster, that I snapped while waiting for my coffee at Mount Currie Coffee Co. My favourite words are there:

All you need is something to pedal and a bit of persistence.

And a month that is only 30 days long.

They’re special, because there are only 4 of them in a year. (Remember the sing-song poem? 30 days has September, April, June and November…)

November gave me an opportunity to go hike in the woods every day… my own 30×30 challenge. I told a friend about it, and so she embarked on a personal 30 day art-making project, while recovering from surgery, and every day, I’d get a little piece of art in my in-box, like the best advent calendar ever. There was something about the fixed amount of time that made it do-able. About the challenge of one small thing each day, set in advance, that made it playful and less overwhelming than “changing my life, getting fit, writing a novel and becoming a better person.”

After slouching through winter with far too much desk-time and far too many deadlines, I can’t tell you how happy I am to see April. And to honour it, with a 30×30 challenge.

PORCA is making it easy!

Do you need some incentive to get back in the saddle? Are you training for the Pemberton Enduro or Spud Crusher Women’s Enduro?

Want to reduce your carbon footprint and bike to work or school more consistently?

Want to win awesome prizes? PORCA is excited to invite you to participate in a 30 x 30 bike challenge from April 1st – 30th. We’re welcoming people of all ages, experience, and ability levels. All you need is something to pedal and a bit of persistence. Bike (virtually) with other people and win some sweet prizes!

Go Register at https://www.porcabikes.com/30×30

It’s free once you’re a member. SO,

1. you’re helping support an amazing local organization and boost their membership,

2. you’re getting the boost of community behind your own goal setting and

3. you could win awesome prizes.

It’s just 30 minutes a day.

Choose a bike to pedal for a minimum of 30 minutes a day, every day, for the month of April. Mountain bike, road bike, spin bike, cruiser bike — if it has pedals that make a wheel move, it counts!