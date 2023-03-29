In the mood for a movie night? Signal Hill PAC has you covered

Sure, we could lament the absence of a movie theatre in the corridor anymore… Or we could celebrate the creative folk who find alternatives, whenever there are blockages or dead-ends.

Hooray for the Signal Hill PAC, who have revived a pre-pandemic fundraising tradition, of hosting movie night in the gym. We got to watch the Pemberton premiere of Blank Collective’s Feel Real in November, (and meet Stan Rey and Anna Segal!), and this Friday, you are invited to watch The League of Superpets.

$5 Donation
6:15pm: Doors
6:30pm: Movie Starts 

Bring own snacks and a blanket/pillow.

Published by Lisa Richardson

