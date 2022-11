The ski film, FEEL REAL by Blank Collective, will have its Pemberton Premiere on Friday, December 2, at Signal Hill Elementary school, with all proceeds going to the Signal Hill PAC.

Doors @ 6:30pm

Movie @ 7:00pm

All Ages – Family Friendly.

$5 Ticket at the Door (CASH ONLY)

Raffle tickets for sale with great prizes from HEAD, evo, gogglesoc & others.