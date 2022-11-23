If you have a little extra, spread it around. If you need a little extra, reach out.

I like to imagine that “holiday spirit” is a moving thing. It moves through us, and around us, and it flows back and forth. You give it, you receive it. Wherever you’re at, is where you’re at. If you have a little extra, you can share it. If you need a little extra, you can ask for it.

You can make a contribution to the Pemberton Christmas Hamper so that everyone in our community can enjoy a special meal or a gift. Now is a helpful time to make a contribution, or to request a little support.

Loralee, our Food Bank’s coordinator, said that “You can also choose to sponsor a family or senior. I would match you with one of our applicants and you then get to shop for wanted/needed items for the kids in the family You then bring your holiday hamper to SSCS and the firefighters will deliver.”