I was lying in a yoga pose, beyond relaxed, when Adele pulled out her squeeze box and Jay began to sing.

“You can’t rush your healing, darkness has its teachings. Love is never leaving, you can’t rush your healing” were the words that lapped over me, like waves.

This morning, I stumbled on a version of this song. If you have a need to lie down somewhere and let the lovely earth hold you, perhaps this soundtrack is what you need.

Photo by Chaitanya Tvs on Unsplash