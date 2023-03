The Spel’kúmtn Community Forest, a forest tenure partnership between Líĺwat Nation and the Village of Pemberton supporting reconciliation, economic development and community-building, is now on instagram, at

https://www.instagram.com/spelkumtncommunityforest/

which is how I discovered that they are hosting an Open House on March 30, and that the word for cottonwood is neq’wniq’waoz.