Registration is now open for next month’s free journalling for self-care workshop at the Pemberton + District Library, April 13

I don’t think you *should* keep a journal to be a better person, or to unleash your inner novelist.

I have simply found the tool, of a small book full of blank pages, to be a helpful resource, through challenging times.

And I think it’s beneficial for us to stock up on our toolkit… of things that can help us navigate life, the universe and everything. Things that are accessible, free, and don’t require any kind of obeisance to any authority figure, to my mind, are worth taking into consideration.

Hence, my excitement to be back at the library on Thursday April 13, to share tips on Journalling for Self-Care.

One hour, plus time for chit-chat, on why and how to approach the blank page, with a handful of prompts designed to get your hand moving, and to let your inner critic take a backseat for a moment.

I have come away from the previous sessions feeling energized, and no-one has fled the building screaming… so I think I can say that it’s worth venturing out after dark… (Although I don’t want to overhype it. I do know how hard it is to leave the house, once one is settled on the couch in comfy pants.)

Spaces are limited, to keep the experience cozy, so register to secure your spot at https://pembertonlibrary.ca/event/journaling-for-self-care-with-lisa-richardson-4/

Or, if that doesn’t appeal, take a browse through the library’s calendar and events page, to see all the amazing things on offer, not just in the library, but in the larger community, from Stop Motion Movie Maker Labs for kids, to English Conversation Circle, to the Pop Up Barbed Choir, the Chamber’s AGM, the Spel’kúmtn Community Forest Open House to a Chronic Pain Support Group and the virtual bookclub to discuss Namwayut.

If you have a community event you want to share, go to https://pembertonlibrary.ca/community-events-calendar/ and upload the details.