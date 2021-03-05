Guestagrammer Amanda is up!

Take a peep at our instagram account, which has been hibernating throughout COVID-19, and is enjoying a spring emergence, in the hands of contributor Amanda Ritchie. I am a fan of this woman’s writing and am grateful she is sharing her perspective and words with us at instagram.com/thewellnessalmanac.

And if you’re in the mood to share, touch base. (Email me at pembygrl at gmail.com.) We’d love to hear from any one willing to jump in the driver’s seat of @thewellnessalmanac and take us a for a spin.