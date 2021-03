There’s a great way to support local business and a thriving community – apart from actually shopping and dining here. You can support the Chamber. AGM is coming up and you’re invited. RSVP to info@pembertonchamber.com for the Zoom log in and learn what your Chamber has been up to and what’s queued up for the next three years.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Email

Tumblr

Like this: Like Loading... Related