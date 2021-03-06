Lay your tracks

I am super inspired by the beautiful photos of this territory, this unceded traditional territory, that Amanda shares in her instagram takeover, the reminder that we share this land with many beings, and the way she pairs them with captions that verge on living poems. Wanted to share this one, from her takeover this week, for those not on instagram, because this line really sang to me: “When I realized I was going the wrong way I kept going and I came to a place that has been on my mind.”

I recently made a super huge life change

Living my dream of living tiny, and sort of off grid

The location here is so beautiful and I can’t wait to keep exploring

This photo is from a walk, I think this is a lynx print? I’m not too sure

And a deer print

I was gonna check if there was cottonwood buds by the lake but I went the wrong way

When I realized I was going the wrong way I kept going

And I came to a place that has been on my mind

That I haven’t been to

Story is everywhere

Some stories end as a mystery