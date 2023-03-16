A word for you

Over on twitter, the Líl̓wat Nation are doing a beautiful job sharing news, events, updates and language.

I deleted my personal twitter account after Elon took the reins and unleashed his particular brand of instability, but you can follow the Lil’wat account through our website, and our Wellness Almanac twitter account @WindsforChange, where we retweet from Lil’wat Nation, SLRD, and a host of other important resources.

Discover the word for bear, or wild animal, grabbed my attention, after I was seduced into a state of bliss reading Paul Vermeesch’s exquisite poem, Notes Towards the Lexicon of a Bear.

Notes Toward a Lexicon of the Language of the Bear

I

In its own language its name means:

I walk slowly on hillsides

and sleep with a bellyful

of pleasing berries,

pink flesh, and brains

I dream of love vulgar

and gorgeous beside the rush

of rivers born of glacial ice

and I shun the times of no

plenty, when all is dark

and white and the blossoms

do not love the red fruit into being.



This is the simplest word in its language

and the first one it learns.

II

The bear does not have a word for regret

but the nearest equivalent would be:

I am not proud

to have gone to the end of the world

and eaten garbage there

in dumps among the naked and the thin

when I could not last the winter.

This word is often thought but seldom

spoken among the strong.

III

If you want to say I love you

in the bearish tongue say:

You need not fear me

and translated literally

the word for solitude is:

This side of the mountain is mine.

It made me think: how do I say “i love you?”

The Ucwalmícwts word of the day is “spzu7”! Please see http://Firstvoices.com and listen to the pronunciation and more! https://firstvoices.com/explore/FV/Workspaces/Data/St%CC%95%C3%A1t%CC%95imc/Lil’wat/L%C3%ADl%CC%93wat/learn/words/ea679f06-db9d-432e-911c-3bc5a0e574e5… Kúkwstum̓ckal̓ap | Thank you