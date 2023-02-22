Dyslexia for a Day: Signal Hill PAC offers a new way to see the world, Thursday 23rd at 7pm

Experience what it is like to have dyslexia through simulation (by DTI), showing of film The Big Picture Rethinking Dyslexia by J.Redford.

Reserve a spot, so they know you’re coming, at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dyslexia-for-a-day-in-pemberton-tickets-541560210167?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR0UkXDqS57ai9tOl3s4PNZobz1CTJVGyR42wwySXKbZB8jDxNlT5ZG0waY

Please join the Signal Hill PAC on February 23rd at 7:00 pm at Signal Hill Elementary School in Pemberton for a session on Dyslexia.

In this presentation Cathy McMillan the Founding Director of Dyslexia BC will be using some “hands on simulation” exercises from “Dyslexia for a Day” designed by The Dyslexia Training Institute to give you an understanding of what its like to have dyslexia in a classroom.

Simulations will give you a chance to experience what it feels like to struggle with reading and writing when you are intellectually capable.

A follow up discussion will explore about what dyslexia is and what it is not!

If time permits, there will also be a screening of the award winning 52 min documentary style film “The Big Picture Rethinking Dyslexia”, by the late James Redford. This light hearted film is about a young man (Dylan Redford) who is off to college.

If you have trouble registering please contact Cathy McMillan at Dyslexia BC .
778-839-1540 or DyslexiaBC.cm@gmail.com

Published by Lisa Richardson

