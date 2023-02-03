the secret cure, a poem from adrienne maree brown

My friend sent me this the other day. There’s nothing quite like getting a poem in your in-box, and taking the time to sit, breathe, and read. I read it twice – the second time, I pulled out my favourite lines and wrote them down, a kind of mini-poem, r=Readers Digest version, extract, in my journal. I read it again today, and I think I will probably choose different lines… or different lines will choose me. So, poem keeps giving. Email keeps giving. Friendship keeps giving.

adrienne maree brown is a wonderful wise black liberation activist and the author of Emergent Strategy and Pleasure Activism. Seek her out. Do.

In the meantime, may the cures find you. May you find the cures.

the secret cure

feet on the earth

i learn the secret cure

to every crisis i know

hear an answer to every question

a soothe for every heartache and wander

every loneliness

every despair

nothing is erased

skin of my body against the skin of the world

grass braiding into the soft hair of my shin

there is room for every breath of my life

that is the secret

i will never fix life

not as a whole arc

nor a system of parts

that is the secret

i can only dance to the drums spilling upward tectonic

i can only sing as the wind rushes through my throat

i can only love each miracle i am gifted

i can only learn what i hunger to know

the horizon a trick of the eye

my curiosity a cultivated landscape

i can only fight the wars i know to see

and only with the weapons i practice wielding

songs, roots, spells, dreams

i am absolutely insignificant

but also, everything

even god is made small in our mouths

everything holy remains unnamed, unseen and unspeakable

that is the gift

the days are numbered by mystery

real love will never waste my hours

the dirt knows more than i can grasp

the wisdom of bones and memory

and grief’s bitter residue

i am a being of waves and cycles

not destinations, not even achievements

if i cannot let go of betrayal

there will be no room in my life for blessings –

this is the wisdom of home, of my backyard

what the sugar maple there whispered against my back

when i stood barefoot and humbled

explaining my decisions to a tortoise

to the hummingbirds

to the geese landing on the winter pond

the soil beneath my feet

said to catch sunlight in my palms

shake off everything dead

root deeper, be naked, move towards light

be patient, be water

welcome feeling back into my life

touch hearts when solitude becomes sharp

touch earth when being human breaks me

now this small pond sings ocean to me:

even at the peak of the mountain

we leave you sea shells

we promise to barnacle everything you build

stop

running

from

time

seek a life that does not hunt you

that is the secret

carry the seed that leaves you full

that is the secret

grow the ease that makes you blush

that is the secret

receive the gifts that make you cry

that is the secret

i think i am diving deeper again

but instead i’ve crested the hill

singing the slowest song i know

wounded, of course, and still

vast as any whale on any ridge

beached, perhaps, but still breathing

there is room for every part of my life

that is the secret