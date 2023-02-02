BC Hydro Power Outage Update:

NEW DATE AND TIME:

Sunday, Feb 5th, 2023

8am-3pm

Please see map of areas affected.

Thanks to the Pemberton and District Chamber of Commerce for negotiating with BC Hydro and providing updates about a scheduled power outage. It will now take place on Sunday, Feb 5, 8am – 3pm, and impact the addresses on the map below.

BC Hydro will be repairing two poles outside the sub-station. This work is too dangerous for the crews to do overnight, or on an energized line and cannot safely be delayed. BC Hydro can not start any earlier in the day due to a crew coming from the Lower Mainland.

Businesses can follow up through the BC Hydro Customer Care Team at 1-800-224-9376 to help with planning and raise concerns.