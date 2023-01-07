Green Drinks comes to Pemberton, Monday January 16 6:30pm

One of the hardest things about caring deeply about the environment these days can be how isolating it feels. It sometimes feels as if everyone is a cynic or a polluter, and one’s personal concern can be exhausting to nurture in a healthy way. That’s what I’ve heard from deeply planet-loving people, and that’s why I’m so stoked to share that Stewardship Pemberton is bringing Green Drinks to town.

Stewardship Pemberton Society invites you to head over to Town Square on Monday, Jan 16 at 6:30 pm to meet like-minded people who care about the environment!



Curious about Green Drinks? It’s an international informal discussion that happens once a month offering a chance for those who value the environment to meet. It’s an organic, self-organizing network so it is encouraged to bring a friend!



If you have any other questions or want to get the conversation started, follow SPS on instagram and drop a comment on their feed.