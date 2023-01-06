Register now for a Dance Party with Ira, January 28!

Family Literacy Week, January 22nd to 29th, celebrates the boost kids get, when they grow into the world, from being encouraged to play with numbers and letters from a young age.

This year, the Whistler Pemberton Literacy Partnership is collaborating with the Pemberton and District Public Library, to host a family literacy dance party – because nothing makes math come alive better than keeping the beat… or grooving out to local singer songwriter sensation Ira Pettle.

The offering is aimed to centre pre-schoolers and their caregivers and will be in the Great Hall on Saturday from 9am – 10am.

Register to secure a spot! Register at https://pembertonlibrary.ca/event/make-it-count-family-literacy-dance-party-with-ira-pettle/