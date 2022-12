Interested in learning Ucwalmicwts? Join up at Ts’zil Learning Centre in January. If you are a beginner, this is the perfect time to start on your journey as this is the first class of a series. All levels are welcome. For more information, contact Erin Stewart Elliott: erinstewart3@capilanou.ca

This is Heather. Heather’s Ucwalmícwts skwátsits, her Ucwalmícwts name, is Skícza7ul. Which means “true mother.” I can’t think of a more joyful caring energy to have in a teacher.