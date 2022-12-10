A few lovely tips to help level up your grief literacy over the holidays

Special occasions and holidays can be hard to navigate at the best of times – the weight of expectations, different menus, special treats, the energy output… When a person is grieving, the loss of a beloved, the end of a relationship, a move, an expired identity, it can compound things. It’s not being a downer to say, this too, is part of the season. All the feelings, swirl amongst the tinsel.

These tips are helpful to grow our basic grief literacy… which is a good human skill to acquire.

(Thanks to Crystal for sharing.)

