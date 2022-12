Every Christmas a crew of volunteers grabs binocs and bird lists and heads out to participate in a province-wide Christmas bird count. Now, there’s a baby step you can take, to awaken your inner birder, if you’re too shy to just rock up and participate alongside the local veteran bird counters and pros. You can borrow a birder’s backpack from the library, and practice your skills in the privacy of your own backyard, or favourite trail.

Share this: Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Pinterest

Email

Tumblr

Like this: Like Loading... Related