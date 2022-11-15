Thor is coming to the library!

Well, Thor is not exactly coming to the library himself, in the flesh. (If he were, I would not abide by the age restrictions that are making the Free Youth Movie Night at the Library available for grade 8 – 12 people. I would, in fact, elbow all you young’uns out of the way. Sorry. Not sorry. Hemmy and I have a thing.)

The Pemberton & District Public Library is partnering with the Rec and the Pemberton & District Community Centre, to screen Thor: Love & Thunder, on Friday, for free, with bonus popcorn! No registration is required. 8pm.

(No one will judge you if you dress up. I mean, some Halloween costumes deserve more than one day’s outing a year.)