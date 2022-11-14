Three creative ways to raise funds for our Food Bank

On Saturday, December 3rd, Sea to Sky Community Services hosts a Holiday Gathering, in celebration and support of the Pemberton Food Bank. Enjoy a 3 course festive plated dinner, dancing with Dakota Pearl, silent auction all at Sunstone Golf Club.

Doors open at 5:30pm for cocktails and silent auction followed by a 3-course plated dinner and dancing with entertainment from Dakota Pearl!

Says Sea to Sky Community Services, “Over the years, the Pemberton Food Bank has become a symbol of hope, connection and resilience – a community staple, where no-one is turned away, and all are welcome. We are excited to be coming together with you all, while helping to reduce the impacts of food insecurity in our region.”



TICKETS: On sale now: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/holiday-gathering-tickets-461043733217?fbclid=IwAR1DRfKsVYAuEdSyFOUfU1pDOZGyilIzz_G9_uSKOS0rU-Vlwq8XjbAinzE

Sandra McLaren is making Star ornaments for ‘purchase by donation’ for the Food Bank. Stop by Leaning Cedar Therapy from Monday November 14, and drop your donation in the jar. All funds go to the food bank!!

Take one, take 5 and leave what you can for those that could use a little help this Winter Season!

Thank you for all your support!

Crystal Conroy Photography offered her talents with pop up photo shoot, that has SOLD OUT (thanks all), but message Crystal if you are interested in joining a wait list if I add more spots or another day….

Her Holiday Food Bank Fundraiser gets you a 10 minute portrait session, with themed props, and set-up, designed to maximize the adorability factor for your Xmas photos. Plus a cookie for the kids! Plus $20 from the session is donated to the Food Bank.

I love the inspiration all these offerings give – and the reminder that giving is such a reciprocal thing… it flows in all directions… it’s never just one-way. And it’s not just cash that helps or matters as a contribution. Give your time, your talents, your care, you love.