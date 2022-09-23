Register now for this FREE Indigenous Cultural Awareness Workshop, October 6, 8:45 – 2, at the SLCC

CHET WA TELNEXW / SKÚLMIN’LHKALH
/ WE ARE LEARNING TOGETHER

Ta7talíya Michelle Nahanee, Decolonial Consultant, of Nahanee Creative Inc, Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Nation, Snan´atcw kakusent Tanina Williams, Knowledge Keeper, Amawílc, Líl̓wat7úl Nation, and the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Líl̓wat7úl Cultural Centre Ambassadors will lead an immersive course in Indigenous cultural awareness at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre on Thursday, October 6th, from 8:45 am – 2pm.

REGISTER

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/indigenous-cultural-awareness-workshop-october-6-tickets-416394797047

This offering is presented by the SLCC and Whistler Community Services Society to serve as a catalyst for change in Truth and Reconciliation in the Sea to Sky community.

ta7taliyanahaneeSLCC Ambassadorstanina williams

To find more resources for Truth and Reconciliation visit slcc.ca/ndtr

Published by Lisa Richardson

