Helena Edmonds talks about land based learning, blending wellness and education naturally

Kík7ak Helena Edmonds, the Manager of Advanced Education at Ts’zil Learning Centre. She’s worked in education for over 30 years and holds a dream for all members of the Lil’wat Nation to reach their full potential. Here, she talks about the value of land-based learning – of being able to be in a small personal setting, where you’re not in a huge auditorium, as just a name or number… but connecting your learning with your land and your own understanding of place and your own identity and the plants that want to help you.

