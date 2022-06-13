Reclaiming Indigenous History: Virtual author event with Dr Paulette Steeves at the Library June 16 6:30pm on Zoom June 13, 2022June 7, 2022 What: Reclaiming Indigenous History with Dr. Paulette SteevesWhen: 6:30 pm Thursday, June 16th Where: Online via ZoomCost: Free! Join the Pemberton and District Library for a virtual talk about new understandings showing Indigenous people arrived in the Americas before 12,000 years ago, from her book The Indigenous Paleolithic of the Western Hemisphere.About Dr. Steeves:Paulette Steeves. Ph.D. (Cree- Metis) is an Indigenous archaeologist. She was born in Whitehorse, Yukon Territories, and grew up in Lillooet, Canada, British Columbia. Dr. Steeves received her BA in Anthropology, Honors Cum Laude from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 2000. Dr. Steeves recieved her PhD in Anthropology, at SUNY Binghamton in 2015. Dr. Steeves has taught Anthropology courses in Canada and the USA, focusing on Native American and First Nations histories and the decolonization of academia and knowledge production. She is currently an Associate Professor in Sociology- Anthropology at Algoma University and a Canada Research Chair in Healing and Reconciliation.This talk is a partnership between: Lillooet Area Library Association, Gibsons & District Public Library, Sechelt Library, Pemberton & District Public Library, Squamish Public Library and Whistler Public Library.Registration is required! Sign up here Share this:TwitterLinkedInFacebookPinterestEmailTumblrLike this:Like Loading... Related Published by Lisa Richardson View all posts by Lisa Richardson